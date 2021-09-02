Official inauguration will celebrate Dr. Hanycz

By Emily Croft, Staff Writer

Dr. Colleen Hanycz, president, is ready to make her official appearance on campus as Xavier’s 35th president with a five-day inauguration celebration. Spanning from Oct. 23 through Oct. 28, the week will include an array of events for the entire Xavier community.

The week’s theme is the Ignatian Year, symbolizing the celebration of looking forward to all of the opportunities to come with a new president.

“In many ways, an inauguration is very Ignatian. It’s a moment in time where we’re pausing to celebrate the past and to look with optimism and being hope-filled into the future,” Inauguration co-Chair Dr. Debra Mooney said.

The events begin Saturday, Oct. 23, when the Xavier community will be celebrating the birth of St. Ignatius by participating in the National Day of Service and Solidarity. Hanycz’s value of family plays into her inauguration ceremony, as the weekend coincides with the celebration of Family Weekend 2021. Family weekend will end on Oct. 24 with a continental breakfast open to all Xavier students and families. Hanycz and members of the Jesuit community will attend the breakfast.

Photo courtesy of xavier.edu

Dr. Colleen Hanycz will be officially inaugurated as the 35th president of Xavier University in October. This will serve as the conclusion of events.

On Oct. 25, the four academic colleges will showcase the work of Xavier students as it relates to the Universal Apostolic Preferences. The Universal Apostolic Preferences for 2019 to 2029 are spirituality and discernment, the poor, the outcast, young people and Earth care.

A campus reception for Xavier students on Oct. 26 in Gallagher Student Center will highlight Hanycz’s passion for connecting with students. Mooney also highlighted that this event is student-focused.

“This is an opportunity in a lighthearted, casual way to meet the president but also to pause and think about the purpose of being at Xavier,” Mooney said.

The celebratory events will then migrate across campus on Oct. 27 to the Bellarmine Chapel. A special liturgy will be presented in honor of Hanycz’s inauguration. The Xavier community and the Cincinnati Catholic community are encouraged to come to honor Xavier traditions.

The celebratory week will end on Oct. 28 with the official Installation Ceremony and Reception of Dr. Colleen Hanycz. The ceremony will begin around 1:30 p.m. and be followed by a reception. Classes will be canceled for all students from 12:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. so that students have the opportunity to attend the formal installation.

Hanycz will spend the first half of the inauguration in her academic regalia and will switch to a Xavier robe for the second half. The robe’s design is a surprise.

Mooney elaborated on the significance of the robe.

“Now, she’s more than who she is; now, she’s representing Xavier University,” she said.

“It’s been a generation since Xavier has last had a presidential inauguration, so it really is a moment to pause and realize that it’s bigger than us,” Mooney said.

