Campus News Photo Gallery: SGA’s Back to School Dance By xaviernewswire on 30 Aug 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Snapshots from Friday’s dance in Cintas Center Photos By Caroline Steiger A student checks in to the dance outside of the Cintas Center’s banquet rooms. Students gather around tables waiting for the dance to begin. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Categories: Campus News Tagged as: photo gallery, SGA, Student Government Association, Student Government Association (SGA)
You must log in to post a comment.