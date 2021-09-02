SGA vice president steps down

Senator motions for impeachment before executives call for a closed session

By hunter Ellis, Managing Multimedia Editor

Student Government Association (SGA) Vice President Marina Salazar announced she was stepping down from her position in a public Instagram statement on Monday.

“I quit, there’s my comment @xavier.newswire,” her caption read.

“My time as a Student Government Executive was anything but pleasant. From being undermined by advisors to facing micro-aggressions from Xavier Faculty and Staff,” she said.

“I never truly felt welcomed in the space. Instead of trying to uplift a female minority in STEM at Xavier, I was constantly being teared down,” her statement explained.

During the Opinion Entries portion of the weekly SGA meeting, during which any senator may speak on any relevant topic for up to five minutes, Senator David Reeves read a statement calling for her to step down from her position.

“A lot of the senators are dissatisfied with the current state of the executives, and currently, a few of us would like to go forward with asking for Vice President Salazar to resign,” Reeves said during the meeting.

Reeves continued, noting that an unnamed group of Senators would pursue an impeachment if Salazar refused to resign.

“We currently have certain grounds to ask for (Salazar’s resignation) that could lead toward an impeachment,” Reeves said.

In order to impeach an executive, the Senate must find the executive has exhibited negligence, dereliction of duties, gross incompetence in the performance of position or any other actions that tend to discredit or reflect poorly on the association, according to SGA’s Constitution.

“Some of us met cumulatively… more than six hours this week discussing this, and (sent) countless emails, countless text messages and (had) conversations with senators one-on-one to see how everybody felt,” Reeves said.

In response to Reeves’ opinion entry, Vice President MaKayla Conners asked for the Senate to move into a closed session so the Senate, executives and advisers could discuss the matter privately.

While the discussions behind closed doors are unknown, SGA advisor Dustin Lewis noted at the end of the meeting that the discussion was tense and that the Senators and executives should look to improve in the future.

“Obviously, we had a tough discussion earlier. Let’s ask ourselves, how can we move forward with SGA? How can we make progress?” Lewis said.

This Monday, on Newswire Live, Reeves clarified why he felt it was necessary for Salazar to step down.

“As of right now, one executive member is currently not presently in the state of Ohio and isn’t planning on being in the state of Ohio for the remainder of the semester,” Reeves stated.

“We are the governing body for every student organization on this campus, and we did not have a table at Club Day. We had a Week of Welcome event, and due to the mismanagement of it by our executive ticket and some other factors, the event did not happen and we lost money on that,” Reeves added.

Photo courtesy of @mmm4sga on Instagram

Marina Salazar (right), former SGA vice president, has stepped down from her position. This comes after current senators call for impeachment.

The next step for the SGA is to appoint a new vice president to fill the role from which Salazar resigned.

“In the event that a Vice President resigns their position… the President will appoint a new Vice President to be confirmed by the Senate,” the SGA Constitution says.

The executives also face three vacancies in the Senate, meaning there are currently 17 of 20 seats filled in the Senate body.

When those Senate vacancies are filled, the total number of senators the executives have appointed would rise to 14.

Salazar ended her statement noting that it was important for her to leave on her own terms, rather than await the evaluation of a formal impeachment board.

“I’d rather resign than have racist, sexist and egotistical individuals drag my name through the mud. I have contributed significantly to uplifting the Xavier Community and I want the legacy I leave behind to be on my own terms,” Salazar’s statement concluded.

