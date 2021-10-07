Women’s soccer beats Villanova and Georgetown

The Musketeers improve to 10-1-1 on the season with two Big East shutout wins

By Jake Geiger, Staff Writer

Xavier women’s soccer continued their success as they capped off a 2-0 week in the Big East Conference with wins against Villanova and Creighton.

Both were fairly comfortable victories and were monumental for the team after losing an overtime thriller to the Georgetown Hoyas, who are ranked No. 25 in the country.

Xavier began their week at Corcoran Field against a struggling Villanova Wildcats. XU took a quick lead with a goal in the fourth minute from junior forward Emma Marcus, assisted by sophomore forward Sonia Vargas. This goal was the third of the year for Marcus. The Musketeers took this momentum into the half by holding this one goal lead and a 10-4 advantage in shots. The second half was scoreless until senior midfielder Molly McLaughlin capitalized on a penalty kick in the 79’ minute.

The Musketeers then iced the game in the 87’ minute with a goal from freshman phenom Chloe Netzel. She leads the team with four goals on the season. She was assisted by grad student midfielder Carrie Lewis on the play and made it a team-leading four assists for her on the season.

Senior goalkeeper Olivia Jenkins received her ninth win of the season and another shutout. Xavier moved to 9-1-1 on the season with a 2-1 record in the conference. Villanova dropped to 6-5 on the season and winless in the conference with a 0-3 start to Big East play.

Xavier then traveled to Omaha, Neb. for a weekend challenge against the Creighton Blue Jays. Xavier began this game similar to their victory against Villanova, scoring a goal in the fifth minute from senior defender Hayley Jakovich off a side throw-in. This was Jakovich’s first goal of the season.

The Musketeers held a huge advantage in shots at 12-1 going into the half. Creighton had a plethora of opportunities with seven corner kicks, but freshman forward Shelly Sallee provided the insurance goal in the 68’ minute to give the Musketeers a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Xavier’s defense held strong as Jakovich and fellow senior defender Grace Brauer played the full 90 minutes, and Jenkins recorded her sixth shutout of the year. Xavier moved to 10-1-1 on the season while Creighton fell to 6-5-2 and 0-3-1 in the Big East Conference.

The Musketeers begin their week at home against a strong St. John’s team with a game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

St. John’s has begun the season 6-2-2 and 2-0-1 in the conference, so this will be a tough test.

They then travel to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Sunday at 1 p.m.

