Bengals fall to 3-2 with loss to Packers

By Jake Geiger

The Bengals played for a sellout crowd last Sunday against superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Cincinnati came into the game with a hot start at 3-1 but could not continue their momentum. They fell 25-22 in overtime as both kickers failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities.

The Bengals got off to a quick start as backup running back Samaje Perine caught a four-yard pass from Joe Burrow to take a 7-0 lead.

The Cincinnati defense kept Rodgers scoreless in the first quarter, but it did not take long in the second quarter to stay that way. Second-year running back AJ Dillon scored a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to make it 7-6, thanks to Mason Crosby’s missed extra point.

Crosby would redeem himself quickly, though, as he made a 44-yard field goal midway through the quarter to make it 9-7, Green Bay. The Packers continued their scoring as star wideout Davante Adams scored a five-yard touchdown to make it 16-7.

Cincinnati’s first-round rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made his mark by catching a 70-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to make it 16-14 heading into the second half.

No points were scored for a while until Crosby’s 44-yard field goal with 5:45 left in the third quarter made it 19-14. Crosby made another field goal early in the fourth quarter from 22 yards to make it 22-14. The Bengals would quickly respond by marching down the field, and Joe Mixon capped it off with an eight-yard run.

Cincy also converted a two-point conversion to tie the game with a Burrow to Tee Higgins connection. The Bengals then received the ball back and gave rookie kicker Evan McPherson a chance from 57 yards out, but it hit off the right crossbar, so the teams headed to overtime.

The Bengals started overtime with an interception by Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. The Packers could not capitalize, though, as the Bengals forced them to make a field goal. Crosby missed from 40 yards out to the left.

Cincinnati then received the ball and had another chance to win the game, but McPherson missed from 49 yards out. McPherson thought he made the kick, but it was clear it went just wide at the end. Green Bay received the ball with about five minutes left, and Crosby finally capped off all of his missed opportunities with a 49-yard field goal right down the middle.

The Bengals fall to 3-2 while the Packers advance to 4-1. Burrow finished the game with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Chase finished with six catches for 159 yards.

Rodgers also had two touchdowns and only one interception, but Adams came to play with 11 catches for 206 yards and a score.

The Bengals will try to get back in the winners circle as they travel to Detroit to face the winless Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

