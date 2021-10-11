Campus News Photo Gallery: Daya and Betty Who perform at Xavier By xaviernewswire on 11 Oct 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Photos By Caroline Steiger, Staff Photographer Students check in outside Gallagher Student Center, anxiously waiting for the concert to begin. Students assemble on the Xavier Yard on the evening of Oct. 6. Stage lights illuminate Betty Who, the opening performer Betty Who is joined by two backup dancers who enliven her set. Daya takes the stage. A solo act, Daya is known for her singles “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and “Don’t Let Me Down” ft. the Chainsmokers. A pianist, a drummer, and a guitarist accompany the 22-year-old artist. Red lighting adds an ambiance to the singer-songwriter’s final song of the evening. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Categories: Campus News, Photo Gallery Tagged as: Caroline Steiger, Concert, photo gallery
