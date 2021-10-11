Campus News

Photo Gallery: Daya and Betty Who perform at Xavier

By

Photos By Caroline Steiger, Staff Photographer
Students check in outside Gallagher Student Center, anxiously waiting for the concert to begin.
Students assemble on the Xavier Yard on the evening of Oct. 6.
Stage lights illuminate Betty Who, the opening performer
Betty Who is joined by two backup dancers who enliven her set.
Daya takes the stage.
A solo act, Daya is known for her singles “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and “Don’t Let Me Down” ft. the Chainsmokers.
A pianist, a drummer, and a guitarist accompany the 22-year-old artist.
Red lighting adds an ambiance to the singer-songwriter’s final song of the evening.

