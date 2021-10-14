SGA campaigns are underway

Read their platforms below, and don’t forget to vote next Wednesday
Voice for Xavier
President: Derrick Meyer
Junior business analytics and marketing major
Vice President: Ethan Brosnan
Junior health services administration major
Vice President: Diego Paulido
Junior classical humanities and communica- tion studies double major
Campaign Platform: Our platform will be focused on improving on-campus life for stu- dents. We will be personable with students by going around campus, interacting with them utilizing social media.
Goals & Plans for Office:
- Bring nutritious and new food options • Build a better connection between students and Cincinnati
- Provide transportation around the school, grocery stores and CVG
- Increase international student recruitment
- Increase on-campus safety
Why do you want to serve? (We) want to represent students of every walk of life to make Xavier a more belonging and intercon- nected network. Also, (we) believe that there are many things that can make academic and campus life better for everyone.
———————————
We ARE Change
President: Annaleese Cahill
Junior Philosophy, Politics and the Public major
Vice President: Ryan Dhaliwal
Junior biology major (pre-med)
Vice President: Evan Nash
Sophomore political science major
Campaign Platform: We ARE change. We are proactive instead of reactive. As we transition into a new era at Xavier, we are up to the task of relieving our systemic crises.
Goals & Plans for Office:
- Create a “nighttime ride” shuttle service to get free rides to and from campus in the evenings
- Increase women’s safety on campus through active bystander informational initiatives
- Install hammock posts on the lawn and supply hammocks for students to use
- Partner with Kroger so students can use dining dollars for groceries
- Update GOA and Manresa to promote inclusiveness at Xavier and increased sustain- ability practices
Why do you want to serve? We have the perfect mix of experience and fresh ideas to move Xavi- er onto a new level of proactiveness. With a new president, continued COVID-19 challenges and a magnifying glass on the experiences of histor- ically underrepresented students on campus, we want to listen. We are change.
AID XU
President: Murphy Penwell
Junior life sciences for business major
Vice President: Adam Stuckey
Junior economics and finance double major
Vice President: David Reeves
Sophomore Philosophy, Politics and the Public major
Campaign Platform: We want all students’ voices to be heard through engaged discussions with them about what matters most to them, including diversity, mental health, sexual ha- rassment and assault and student success.
Goals & Plans for Office:
- Campus beauty, including murals, the graphic arts and music
- Sex safety, education, awareness and products
- Student and faculty relations
- SGA convocation, designed to inform the Xavier community about reports and intentions of SGA and its partners
- Xavier outreach and communication with the surrounding area
Why do you want to serve? We all love this school and everything it has, including the peo- ple, athletics, faculty and the education. This being said, there are things that can and need to be changed. When we graduate, we want to look back and see the positive marks that we left on this school.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.