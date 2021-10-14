SGA campaigns are underway

Read their platforms below, and don’t forget to vote next Wednesday

Voice for Xavier

President: Derrick Meyer

Junior business analytics and marketing major

Vice President: Ethan Brosnan

Junior health services administration major

Vice President: Diego Paulido

Junior classical humanities and communica- tion studies double major

Campaign Platform: Our platform will be focused on improving on-campus life for stu- dents. We will be personable with students by going around campus, interacting with them utilizing social media.

Goals & Plans for Office:

Bring nutritious and new food options • Build a better connection between students and Cincinnati

Provide transportation around the school, grocery stores and CVG

Increase international student recruitment

Increase on-campus safety

Why do you want to serve? (We) want to represent students of every walk of life to make Xavier a more belonging and intercon- nected network. Also, (we) believe that there are many things that can make academic and campus life better for everyone.

———————————

We ARE Change

President: Annaleese Cahill

Junior Philosophy, Politics and the Public major

Vice President: Ryan Dhaliwal

Junior biology major (pre-med)

Vice President: Evan Nash

Sophomore political science major

Campaign Platform: We ARE change. We are proactive instead of reactive. As we transition into a new era at Xavier, we are up to the task of relieving our systemic crises.

Goals & Plans for Office:

Create a “nighttime ride” shuttle service to get free rides to and from campus in the evenings

Increase women’s safety on campus through active bystander informational initiatives

Install hammock posts on the lawn and supply hammocks for students to use

Partner with Kroger so students can use dining dollars for groceries

Update GOA and Manresa to promote inclusiveness at Xavier and increased sustain- ability practices

Why do you want to serve? We have the perfect mix of experience and fresh ideas to move Xavi- er onto a new level of proactiveness. With a new president, continued COVID-19 challenges and a magnifying glass on the experiences of histor- ically underrepresented students on campus, we want to listen. We are change.

AID XU

President: Murphy Penwell

Junior life sciences for business major

Vice President: Adam Stuckey

Junior economics and finance double major

Vice President: David Reeves

Sophomore Philosophy, Politics and the Public major

Campaign Platform: We want all students’ voices to be heard through engaged discussions with them about what matters most to them, including diversity, mental health, sexual ha- rassment and assault and student success.

Goals & Plans for Office:

Campus beauty, including murals, the graphic arts and music

Sex safety, education, awareness and products

Student and faculty relations

SGA convocation, designed to inform the Xavier community about reports and intentions of SGA and its partners

Xavier outreach and communication with the surrounding area

Why do you want to serve? We all love this school and everything it has, including the peo- ple, athletics, faculty and the education. This being said, there are things that can and need to be changed. When we graduate, we want to look back and see the positive marks that we left on this school.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

