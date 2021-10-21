Campus News

SGA Notes

  • Eigel Center Director Sean Rhiney discussed the possible implementation of further community engagement, service-based learning and experiential work in the core curriculum. He also touched on Xavier’s relationship with surrounding communities.
  • The Campus On and Off Living Committee, led by Sen. Saron Besara, scheduled a meeting with Dean of Students Jean Griffin in order to discuss possible sexual health initiatives.  
  • The Student Organization Committee, led by Sen. Adam Stuckey, plans to discuss the potential approval of three new clubs in conditional status.

