Last night, our editorial board made the difficult decision of picking an SGA executive ticket to endorse for today’s election. With that being said, we are proud to endorse @wearechange4sga ! We believe they have the professionalism and passion to lead the Senate, accomplish their goals, and bring about change to Xavier’s campus. Read more about We ARE Change, and the other tickets, link in bio. And don’t forget to go out and vote before 8pm!