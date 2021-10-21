Students share excitement for Family Weekend

By Emily Croft, Staff Writer

As the semester steams ahead, the first Family Weekend since 2019 comes to campus this weekend. When asked about what they are most looking forward to about the weekend, this is what some students had to share.

“I’m excited to relax with my family and enjoy the festivities Xavier has to offer!”

– Alise Chavis

Sophomore Philosophy, Politics and the Public and Spanish double major

“I’m really looking forward to having my parents on campus to celebrate Senior Night for the soccer team. To be able to honor our seniors is special by itself, but having the people there — parents — who truly deserve the praise is a treasure. Wouldn’t want it any other way!”

– Matt Fickenworth

Senior business analytics and marketing double major

“I’m so very excited to see all my friends and family, all the while spending time outdoors on campus and enjoying the cool fall weather.”

– Liv Wolak

Sophomore accounting and finance double major

“I’m really looking forward to Musketeer Madness this year with my family. This will be the first Family Weekend since my first year, so it’ll be cool to show them what’s changed.”

– Dominic Christiansen

Senior marketing major

“For Family Weekend, I am most excited to see my parents. I’m also looking forward to Xavier’s Musketeer Madness and all the fun and festivities that come with having the first Family Weekend since my first year.”

– Jack Dzierzanowski

Junior criminal justice major

