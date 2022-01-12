Tonight at 7pm: does Xavier recycle? With the introduction of president Hanycz’ Laudato Si Action Platform promising a greener Xavier in the wake of COVID-19, some students have begun to question Xavier’s current recycling plan.

As students begin to return to campus, the Xavier men’s basketball team returned to play for the first time in 17 days.

