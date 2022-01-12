Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Dave Johnson, associate provost and Chief Student Affairs Officer, and Dr. Colleen Hanycz, president, discussed COVID-19 protocols and strategic planning going forward. Strategic planning is expected to be complete by May, receive final approval in August and launch in September.
- There are currently three Senate vacancies: two on the Academic Affairs Committee led by Sen. Cheyenne Schick and one on the Student Organizations Committee led by Sen. Ethan Brosnan.
- The student activity fee budgeting process will begin soon.
- The Campus On and Off Living Committee, led by Sen. Murphy Penwell, is in discussion regarding campus beauty, community trash clean up, The Store and a possible fenced dog area on campus.
- Sen. Diego Pulido, along with others, will be working toward increasing SGA visibility and student involvement. Ideas include getting in touch with the Admissions Office to reach prospective students, designing pamphlets and creating an accessible, permanent Zoom option.
