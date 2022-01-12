The Lighter Side

Pokémon police, used undies, celebrities
- A Baltimore turtle was mercilessly cyberbullied on his birthday, leading some to suggest that turtles should avoid social media until they are at least 100-years-old (Jan. 7).
- Sweet, sweet irony: Two lawyers arguing against the federal vaccine mandate will have to present their arguments remotely, after testing positive for COVID-19 (Jan. 7).
- “Ya nasty”: Norwegian military recruits must give their used underwear and bras back at the end of their service due to supply shortages (Jan. 8).
- A shocking new study has found that individuals obsessed with celebrities tend to be less intelligent (Jan. 9).
- Gotta catch ‘em all (except the robbers): LAPD officers ignored a robbery call while catching a Snorlax on Pokémon Go. The officers have since been fired (Jan. 11).
