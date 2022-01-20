Photo-op: Students spring into second semester

By Emilie Kracik, Staff Writer

Xavier welcomed back the Musketeers last Monday, Jan 10. With the coming months jam-packed with activities and events, we had only one question for students: What are you looking forward to this semester? Here’s what they had to say.

Reagan Pokorny

First-year

Criminal justice major

“I’m looking forward to more basketball games. The atmosphere in Cintas Center is awesome, and I love being there!”

Derrick Meyer

Junior

Business analytics and marketing double major

“I am glad I have a chance to improve myself this semester. I’m looking forward to in-person classes, meeting new people, and playing basketball at the HUB.”

Liann Dawson

Senior

Nursing major

“I am looking forward to making the most of this final semester with everyone and exploring the city more. I am excited to see where our class ends up in their careers, as well as where I end up in mine!”

Abby Wagner

Sophomore

Nursing major

“I would say I am most excited to experience more basketball games inside Cintas, because we weren’t able to attend them last year. I am also so grateful to be on campus this semester and in-person for all of my classes! Roll ‘skies!”

Nate Pinon

Sophomore

Marketing and accounting double major

“I am looking forward to being a new senator for SGA and meeting new people!”

Rhyann Johnson

First-year

Biology major

“I’m excited to meet new people, go to more basketball games and hang out with my club volleyball team. I’m also excited to see campus in the spring and to try new restaurants in Cincinnati.”

Jake Ruge

Senior

Marketing major

“This semester I’m looking forward to being back in the stands at the Cintas Center during basketball games. I’m also looking forward to spending my final semester with my friends.”

