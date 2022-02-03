Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Senior Director of Auxiliary Services Bill Moran spoke with the Senate about changing the Hoff Dining Commons’ allergens station. The plan is to create a station to avoid gluten and to have specialized mobile ordering to accommodate the other seven major allergens. This shift is expected to take place after Spring Break. The Caf will be further renovated this summer as well.
- Moran also noted that the Health United Building turnstiles will be repaired later this spring. This summer, residential buildings will have One Pass access installed and Commons renovations will be completed.
- The Raising Joy Club and Irish Culture Club were granted official club status.
- There are currently four Senate vacancies.
- Sen. Diego Pulido, along with the Student Rights and Identity Committee, will meet with Assistant Director of Undergraduate Admissions Mike Garcia about SGA informational brochures for prospective students.
Categories: Campus News
