Sights at Cintas Center as Xavier’s slump continues

PHOTOS AND WORDS BY DESMOND FISCHER, PHOTOGRAPHY EDITOR On military appreciation night against DePaul, the game ball was delivered by Xavier ROTC from the rafters. Jack Nunge (24) jumps for the tip at the start of the game. Zach Freemantle (32) scores the first bucket of the game as the Xavier fans celebrate by throwing newspaper in the air. Nate Johnson (10) dives for a loose ball in the first minutes of the game. Xavier wore their grey alternate jerseys as DePaul wore black. Adam Kunkel (5) pounds his chest as he makes a deep three in the first half, his only basket of the game. Jack Nunge (24) throws down a one-handed slam in the first half. Zach Freemantle (32) makes a contested bucket in the paint. Paul Scruggs (1) chest bumps Nate Johnson (10) after making a much needed three pointer to cut DePaul's lead. Scruggs would lead the team with 21 points on the night. Colby Jones (3) drives to the bucket on DePaul's David Jones (32). Jack Nunge (24) makes a turnaround bucket versus Yor Anei (10). Colby Jones (3) drinks water in the huddle as Xavier closes the gap to DePaul's lead. The Xavier bench cheers on the team after the Musketeers erase a seven-point halftime deficit to tie it up early in the second half. Adam Kunkel (5) holds his follow through over Brandon Johnson (35). Paul Scruggs (1) makes a strong drive to basket getting by Nick Ongenda (14), but his late heroics were not enough as Xavier fell to DePaul 69 – 65.
