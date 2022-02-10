Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Director of the Community Building Institute Liz Blume spoke with the Senate regarding University Station and the lack of nearby retail locations. Blume and the senators discussed a variety of food options that might attract people from the broader community as well as students to the area.
- Students’ Rights and Identity Committee Chair Sen. Shontelle Johnson is meeting with Blume today to discuss game day parking.
- Sen. Nick Jebsen will meet with Director of Auxiliary Services Bill Moran to discuss the feasibility of installing color printers in certain residence halls, including Justice Hall and the Village Apartments.
- The student activity fee request closed Monday. Budget allocations for university affiliated organizations will begin shortly.
- The SGA executives are currently receiving applications and interviewing applicants for the four Senate vacancies.
