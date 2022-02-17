Xavier women’s basketball goes 1-1

The team lost to Creighton before picking up a road win against PC

By Jake Geiger, Staff Writer

Xavier women’s basketball had a disappointing start to the weekend against Creighton but capitalized with a win on the road as they defeated the Providence Friars to earn their third conference victory.

The Musketeers traveled to Omaha, Neb. to face the Creighton Blue Jays and were defeated 68-47 to drop to 7-16 and 2-12 in Big East play. The Musketeers were only down four at the half, but were outscored by 17 points in the second half.

Xavier had two players score 10 points with freshman guard Aanaya Harris and junior forward Shaila Beeler. Junior forward Ayanna Townsend also added nine points and five rebounds, while sophomore guard Shelby Calhoun had eight points, three assists and two steals.

Xavier’s woes included Creighton’s stifling defense, and Xavier only shot 37% from the field and were out-rebounded 41-22. Impressively, the Musketeers forced 19 turnovers, the most they have had this season. Creighton improved to 17-7 on the season and 12-4 in the Big East Conference.

Xavier women’s basketball went 1-1 last week, losing against Creighton but picking up a road win at Alumni Hall against the Providence Friars. Guard Mackyala Scarlett let the Musketeers with 15 points against Providence.

Xavier had arguably their best performance on Sunday as they defeated Providence 72-70 to seal a huge win. Sophomore guard Mackayla Scarlett had a career day with 18 points.

Three other Musketeers were in double figures, as Calhoun had 11, Townsend had 10 and Harris posted 12. Calhoun also came down with nine rebounds in the win. Xavier struggled once again from the field at 34% but shot 25-31 from the free throw line.

This win pushed the Musketeers to 8-16 and 3-12 in Big East play, while the Friars dropped to 10-14 overall and 5-10 in the Big East Conference.

Xavier women’s basketball plays next at Cintas Center tonight at 7 p.m. against the No. 10 Connecticut Huskies. They will then travel to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday. Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

