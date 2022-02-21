Photo Gallery Muskies brought down by the SJU Red Storm By xaviernewswire on 21 Feb 2022 • ( Leave a comment ) By Desmond FIscher, Photography Editor Jack Nunge (24) makes a hook shot for the first basket of the game. Colby Jones (3) defends the basket against Posh Alexander (0). Paul Scruggs (1) attempts to drive to the hoop against St. Johns. Adam Kunkel (5) celebrates making back to back three point shots. The Xavier Student Section watches as Paul Scruggs (1) runs the offense. Zach Freemantle (32) blocks Joel Soriano (11). Down Odom (11) reacts after getting an and 1. Adam Kunkel (5) attempts a three point try over Joel Soriano (11). Jack Nunge (24) talks with a referee about a missed foul call. Jack Nunge (24) rebounds against 3 St. Johns defenders. Zach Freemantle (32) throws down a fast break dunk. Jerome Hunter (21) drives against Aaron Wheeler (1). Head Coach Travis Steele looks on as Xavier looks for answers late in the 3rd quarter. Paul Scruggs (1) dives for a loose ball against Tareq Coburn (10). The Musketeers walk off the court after most of the fans left Cintas as they fall to St. Johns 86 – 73. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Categories: Photo Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sports Tagged as: Basketball, Desmond Fischer, photo gallery, Photography, Xavier Men's Basketball
