Window art that will bring a smile to your face

By Caroline Steiger, Staff Photographer
Three hearts is an appropriate Valentine’s Day touch to this dorm’s window.
Beloved Kermit the Frog poses in anticipation for the next first-year to peer out the window.
This window keeps ’em guessing…is it a robot? A PacMan? An alien? You know what they say: ‘art is in the eye of the beholder.’
Memes on windows… it doesn’t get much better than this.
Buenger Hall sports a variety of moods.
The flower buds on this window suggest someone is ready for spring.
Feeling blue? Take a peek at the backside of Kuhlman Hall for a friendly smile.

