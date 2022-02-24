A&E Singles

- Actress Shailene Woodley and football star Aaron Rodgers called off their engagement (Feb. 17).
- Olivia Rodrigo announced a new music documentary coming out March 25 (Feb. 18).
- Netflix announced the fourth season release date of the hit show Stranger Things on May 27 (Feb. 18).
- At the start of his world tour, Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 and postponed his first concert (Feb. 20).
- R&B singer Keke Wyatt announced that she is expecting her 11th child (Feb. 21).
- The children’s TV show Arthur ended on Monday after 25 seasons (Feb. 21).
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
You must log in to post a comment.