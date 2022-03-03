Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles

By Emily Croft, Staff Writer
  • Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has filed to end her nine-year conservatorship (Feb. 25).
  • A&E Networks has announced a new documentary about musician James Brown, produced by Mick Jagger and the Roots (Feb. 25).
  • Ralph Ahn, an actor on New Girl, has passed away at age 95 (Feb. 26).
  • Andrew Garfield and Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller made their first appearance as a couple at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards (Feb. 27).
  • Neil Diamond has sold his entire music catalog to Universal Music (Feb. 28).

