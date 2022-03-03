Enjoy the Spring’s colorful eatings

By Spencer De Tenley, Staff Writer

Contrary to Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction, it seems that spring is quickly approaching. As we near the start of spring, be sure to peruse the aisles of your local grocery store in search of these six springtime snacks.

McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes

This green, minty and delectable milkshake from McDonald’s is a St. Patrick’s Day staple. Arguably the most iconic St. Patrick’s-themed snack, the Shamrock Shake has a cult following in the U.S., Canada and Ireland.

Returning annually to stores nationwide on Feb. 21 and leaving on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), the Shamrock Shake will only be here less for than a month, so grab it while you can.

Reese’s Eggs

According to Forbes, Reese’s Cups are America’s favorite candy, but everyone knows that the shaped Reese’s are 100% better. This spring season has brought back the wonderful egg-shaped Reese’s. Reese’s Eggs have the perfect chocolate to peanut butter ratio, bound to make you reach for another one. Finally, the lack of the cupcake liner-esque wrapper makes the accessibility from wrapper to mouth a one-step process instead of two.

Peeps

Whether you love or hate them, Peeps have cemented themselves in society as a crucial part of the Easter season. These bite-sized, bird-shaped marshmallows rolled in a dense layer of colored sugar are a staple in many children’s Easter baskets. When Peeps line the shelves of just about anywhere, it’s a telltale sign that the Easter Bunny is approaching.

Buy them while you can, as they are only out for the spring season. Peeps’ delectable, marshmallowy squish certainly keeps its niche followers begging for more.

Spring Veggie Chips

Everyone loves the healthy-appearing snacks known as Garden Veggie Straws, regarded for their spot in many children’s lunch boxes. During the spring season, though, a limited-edition bunny-shaped veggie snack arrives on the shelves. These adorable and savory morsels come around during the springtime each year and add a fun shape to the Spring Veggie family. These bunnies are sure to make you smile as you bite down on the salty chip, guessing if the flavor is really vegetable-related.

Cadbury Creme Eggs

Cadbury, the British chocolate company known for its rich milk chocolate, devotes a large portion of its manufacturing to producing egg-shaped products. The most popular of their candies is the Cadbury Creme Egg. The Cadbury Creme Egg has a hard, milk chocolate shell filled with a white and yellow, gooey fondant resembling the albumen and yolk of an actual egg. This delicious filling is a deeply guarded secret only the Cadbury executives know. Overall, the Cadbury Creme Egg is an exciting sight for any person to find in their Easter basket.

Bruegger’s Bagels’ Green Bagel

Every year, Bruegger’s Bagels crafts up batches of green bagels to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This tradition — dating back to 1997 in Pittsburgh — has spread nationally, and now all participating Bruegger’s will have green bagels on March 16-17.

These green bagels are made in the company’s same traditional style, meaning that you can enjoy the same great flavor and texture of any other Bruegger’s bagel, but this time it’s green.

Be sure to partake in the festivities and head over to your local Bruegger’s to get this limited edition and highly-exclusive bagel.

