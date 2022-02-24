Men’s soccer parts with Fleming

Andy Fleming and Xavier mutually agreed to part ways after 12 years

By Jake Geiger, Staff Writer

Men’s soccer Head Coach Andy Fleming and Xavier University mutually agreed to part ways after 12 successful seasons. Fleming had an overall record of 118-77-33. These records are program bests in Xavier men’s soccer history. He also was awarded the Big East Coach of the Year in 2014 after the team went 15-6-2 and were Big East runner-ups. He also advanced to a Sweet 16 that season.

Fleming has coached 13 Major League Soccer players, been recognized multiple times as Coach of the Year and had only two losing seasons in his tenure at Xavier.

He had two top-five wins in 2015, beating No. 2-ranked Notre Dame and the No. 1-ranked Creighton Blue Jays.

Fleming also created Devin’s Team, which raised awareness for Down Syndrome in the Cincinnati area. While active, it grew into one of the highest-earning fundraisers in the Midwest.

He also received the Pamela A. Butler Team Captain “Heart of Giving” Award in 2021, which is presented by the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati.

“Xavier was and is the only school to ever have hired me to be their head coach. It was a perfect match, and Xavier is the professional love of my life,” Fleming said.

“This once dormant program was in the Top 25 in 10 of my 12 years, along with four NCAA bids, multiple conference championships and four top-10 national rankings,” he said.

“At one point we also had the nation’s highest team GPA and fewest yellow cards, and five former assistants are now head coaches. Add the impact of Devin’s Team, and we did a tremendous job reflecting the values of Xavier,” he said.

A national search for a new head coach has begun immediately, headed by Xavier Director of Athletics Greg Christopher.

