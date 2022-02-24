- Ivy Banks, Vice President for the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, spoke with the Senate about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Banks is currently working on the strategic plan and hopes to align it with the student voice.
- The four Senate vacancies have been filled by Austin Parkes, Jojo Reeves, Coniah Zoogah and Eric Dipietro.
- Sen. Murphy Penwell andthe Campus On and Off Living Committee, are meeting with Listermann Brewing Company and Dana Gardens to discuss the distribution and design of drink covers.
- Sen. Nick Jebsen will meet soon with Director of Auxiliary Services Bill Moran to discuss the feasibility of putting printers in residential buildings, specifically Justice Hall.
Sen. Shontelle Johnson, alongside the Students’ Rights Committee, met with Director of the Community Building Institute Liz Blume regarding parking and walkway accessibility for students with disabilities, specifically during inclement weather and game days. Johnson noted the need for signage toward accessible parking spaces, clearer pathways from the handicapped parking spots to the buildings and the possibility of utilizing the Norwood Plaza parking lots as opposed to removing residents from their parking spaces.
