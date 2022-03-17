March 14, 2022
By Chloe Salveson, Blobcast Show Manager
- Sen. Ethan Nichols, along with the Campus On and Off Living Committee (COOL), plan to purchase drink covers for students to access at Dana’s Gardens, Listermann Brewing Trail House, Listermann Brewing Co. and various campus buildings. COOL is working with Title IX and Interpersonal Violence Response Coordinator Kate Lawson regarding messaging and distribution. The motion will be voted on next week.
- SGA President Annalese Cahill drafted a Women’s History Month Resolution, which was proposed by Sen. Becky Williams alongside the Students’ Rights and Identity Committee. This resolution is a statement honoring Dr. Colleen Hanycz, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Rachel Chrastil and Vice President of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion Ivy Banks, as well as the women of SGA.
Categories: Campus News
