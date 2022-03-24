Blue Blob makes guest appearance

Xavier Nation’s favorite mascot appears on The Young and the Restless

By Ethan Nichols, Staff Writer

The Blue Blob made a special appearance last week on one of the longest-running American soap operas of all time, The Young And The Restless.

The episode features Joshua Morrow as Nicholas Newman and Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers. The two are seen discussing their relationship when it becomes known that Nicholas and the Blue Blob have been seeing each other. The duo becomes heated before the camera pans to the Blob with its face pressed against the window.

While you don’t often get to see Xavier mascots on national television, it was a unique opportunity.

CBS Sports reached out to Xavier’s athletic marketing department, along with other schools, to gauge interest in sending our mascot to Los Angeles to film a special March Madness crossover episode.

The filming took place over Xavier’s spring break, so student mascots Madison Berry and Adrienne Nguyen-Storer made the trip.

Xavier’s own Blue Blob poses with Josh Morrow and Michelle Stafford, co-stars of the popular soap opera called The Young and the Restless.



“We were all very excited when CBS Sports reached out to us about having the Blue Blob appear on The Young and the Restless. What a fun way to promote the Xavier brand!” Athletic Marketing Director Hannah Martin said.

“Our student mascots work hard all season long, so I was happy that we were able to send two of our senior mascots to LA for an experience they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” she added.

The Blue Blob, first introduced in 1985 as a friendly alternative to the more intimidating D’Artagnan, makes regular courtside appearances at Xavier games and appears around campus.

The Blob has become a fan favorite and is frequently featured on Xavier merchandise. The now-iconic “Roll, Blob, Roll” chant can be heard at most games, especially in the student section.

This isn’t the first time Xavier’s mascot has appeared on national television, though.

In 2008, the Blob made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter with former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. In the skit, Kelly loses a game of rock paper scissors and offers the Blob his Hall of Fame jacket. The Blob then eats the jacket, and Kelly walks off in disgrace.

The Blob’s appearance on The Young and the Restless has sparked attention all over Twitter, including in meme format.



Likely the most infamous Blue Blob appearance wasn’t on broadcast television; it was in Playboy magazine.

The piece, published in 2009, goes in depth with the “shaggy, spherical mascot.” Questions ranged from the origins of the Blob, signature moves and, of course, if the Blob had any favorite fights it had witnessed.

“I’ve had guys try to fight with me, but Xavier says they’ll kick me out if I fight,” the Blob responded. “But I do love messing with other mascots. The best is the St. Joe’s Hawk — supposedly, the guy in the suit has to flap at least one of his arms the whole game or he’ll lose his scholarship. At least one of the Xavier guys will try and screw with him. But I’ve seen some good fights.”

