A&E Singles

By Spencer De Tenley, Staff Writer
- Kanye West was banned from commenting, posting and liking photos on Instagram for 24 hours due to violations of the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment (March 16).
- Dolly Parton released a statement via Instagram declining her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, mentioning that she did not want “votes to be split” (March 13).
- Disney-Pixar reinstated a previously-canceled same-sex kiss in its upcoming film Lightyear after protests from LGBT+ Pixar employees (March 18).
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
