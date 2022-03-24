A&E Singles

Arts & Entertainment

By Spencer De Tenley, Staff Writer
  • Kanye West was banned from commenting, posting and liking photos on Instagram for 24 hours due to violations of the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment (March 16).
  • Dolly Parton released a statement via Instagram declining her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, mentioning that she did not want “votes to be split” (March 13).
  • Disney-Pixar reinstated a previously-canceled same-sex kiss in its upcoming film Lightyear after protests from LGBT+ Pixar employees (March 18).

