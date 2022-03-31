The Litty Side

Smith’s slap, recommendations re:Russia
Note: This article is satire and not real news
- Riding the high from his “slap heard ‘round the world,” Will Smith, D-Penn, is contemplating a bid for the U.S. presidency. He would challenge Weird Al Yankovic, P-Cali, the only candidate in the race so far. Chris Pratt, C-U*T., and somehow, J.K. Rowling, T-ERF., are expected to announce their candidacies soon (March 28).
- Russian President Vladimir Putin approached reality star Kim Kardashian for advice on invading Ukraine. She advised him to “get your f*cking ass up and work” on his military campaign, arguing that “it seems like nobody wants to illegitimately invade foreign countries these days, man” (March 29).
