Column: The Echo vibrates with coziness

A local restaurant review

By Paige Wilson, Guest Writer

Picture yourself in a quintessential diner.

You would most likely see a long, high-top bar with strangers sitting close to one another; waiters and waitresses frantically bussing tables; and white ceramic plates piled high with eggs, bacon and every kind of breakfast potato. If you pictured this, then you have conjured up The Echo in Hyde Park.

I first went to The Echo on a recommendation from a friend who proclaimed it was “hangover food from heaven.” I decided to test the theory, and I am happy to say it did not disappoint.

Upon waiting in line I spotted a man eating a breakfast burrito and decided I had to have one. It was simple — nothing more than eggs, bacon and pepperjack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla — but it was done well.

That is the main theme of this restaurant: diner food that tastes better than expected. The home fries were like little pillows of happiness, the eggs were perfectly fluffy and the bacon was immaculately crisp.

Then came the bread. Although not made in house, they import this delicacy from a nearby bakery called The Breadsmith. It was a rosemary multigrain that had me ready to sprint down the road and pick up a loaf to enjoy later.

The prices are even better. My tab was no more than $15, and I was, as I had heard a patron describe earlier in the day, “disgustingly full.”

If you are looking for a cozy place to grab a bite to eat from the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., then I would point you to The Echo. You will not leave hungry or broke.

