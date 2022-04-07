Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Dean of Students Jean Griffin spoke with the Senate regarding student mental health concerns, student integrity, COVID-19 booster shots and sexual and reproductive health.
- Associate Provost Dave Johnson discussed the Ignatian Speech Initiative drafts with the Senate. He encourages students to attend the open forum to deliberate the Initiative’s principles and policies. This event takes place today in the Conaton Learning Commons from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Sen. Cheyenne Schick, along with the Academic Affairs Committee, will be creating a focus group to consider creating a women’s section of the Health United Building’s gym.
- Sen. Ethan Nichols met with Director of Auxiliary Services Bill Moran regarding on-campus dining options. Moran said that increasing variety in the Caf, changing Fujisan, expanding Burger 513’s menu and restructuring Victory Perk in Smith Hall are all options currently under consideration.
