SGA Notes 09/19/22

By Chloe Salveson, Print Managing Editor
- Vice President of the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Ivy Banks spoke with the senate regarding the upcoming campus climate survey, anti-discrimination and bias policy reviews and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion updates.
- Banks also discussed the Diversity and Inclusion Student Advisory Board, which reviews accessibility policies and support, student resources and campus safety.
- Sen. Murphy Penwell proposed a new amendment regarding the SGA Executive Board positions. Should the motion pass next week, SGA Executives will not be able to hold an officer position in another University Affiliated Organization due to budgeting conflicts.
