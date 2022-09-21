A&E Singles 09/21/22

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
- Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her own private equity firm called SKKY Partners (Sept. 11).
- Zendaya became the youngest actress to win two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as the first Black woman to win the category twice (Sept. 12).
- Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is set to star as Elvis in a new Sofia Coppola movie about the singer’s wife, Priscilla (Sept. 12).
- Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly pursuing 27-year-old Gigi Hadid after his breakup with Camila Morrone (Sept. 13).
You must log in to post a comment.