Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 09/21/22

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her own private equity firm called SKKY Partners (Sept. 11).
  • Zendaya became the youngest actress to win two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as the first Black woman to win the category twice (Sept. 12).
  • Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is set to star as Elvis in a new Sofia Coppola movie about the singer’s wife, Priscilla (Sept. 12).
  • Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly pursuing 27-year-old Gigi Hadid after his breakup with Camila Morrone (Sept. 13).