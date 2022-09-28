Five stars for 5SOS’s latest album

By Laney Konz, Guest Writer

Music is essential, and burnout is very real. Finding a solid album or playlist to listen to is imperative in order to survive the impending waves of seasonal depression. No need to worry though, because 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) has thrown out a musical lifeline after releasing their fifth studio album last Friday. The band titled the album 5SOS5 to pay homage to their 10-year anniversary last year and to signify a new chapter for the band.

While most know them for their pop-punk sound and angsty lyrics from the early 2010s, 5SOS has been on a musical journey; this album is living proof of the maturity they have developed as they’ve aged and is especially prevalent in their willingness to explore new genres as they search for a fresh identity as a band.

Leading off with a single that they released earlier in the year, “COMPLETE MESS,” kicks off the chiller theme prevalent in the first half of the album. If you’re looking for a track with striking lyrics, this leadoff track is a great choice.

Next up is an emotional one: “Easy For You To Say” is achingly bittersweet with delicate vocals, beautiful harmonies, airy falsettos and a catchy beat. The band added some nice touches to the listening experience as well, making the percussion part of the chorus switch between ears when listening with headphones. The heartache oozes beautifully from the song, making it one of my favorites.

“Bad Omens” also has an upbeat, light vibe similar to “Easy For You To Say.” The best way I could describe this track is that it is the type of song you’d play in your headphones while walking across campus. The percussion in the song is great, and if that wasn’t enough, they throw in some soulful violins to make you sob even more.

“Me, Myself & I” is a catchy song, but it is more of a pop sound that you’d hear on the radio and includes some repetitive lyrics. However, it’s still a bop!

Earlier in the year, 5SOS also released “Take My Hand” as a single for the album. It reemphasizes that this album represents a shift into a new chapter for 5SOS. A song about self-reflection and growth, “Take My Hand (Joshua Tree Version)” is raw and vulnerable, making it one of the best tracks on the album.

If you were a fan of Ed Sheeran during his Divide era, “CAROUSEL” is the song for you. It’s a great driving song and reminiscent of Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill.”

If you’re looking for a late-night driving and crying session song, I am excited to introduce you to “Older.” This song wraps up the slower, melancholic theme on the first half of the album with vocals from lead singer Luke Hemmings and his fiancé, Sierra Deaton. It has made me cry multiple times.

Next up, “HAZE,” “You Don’t Go To Parties,” “BLENDER” and “Caramel” serve as introductions to the new 5SOS. Percussively driven with distinct drums and gritty bass lines, these tracks are saucy. They certainly spice up the album, and bassist Calum Hood, drummer Ashton Irwin and guitarist Michael Clifford dominate the vocals in these tracks.

To wrap up their comeback album, 5SOS hints back to their pop punk days: “Best Friends,” “Bleach,” “Red Line,” “Moodswings,” “Flatline,” “Emotions,” “Bloodhound” and “TEARS!” are mature versions of their older pop-punk sound, mixing in alternative influences.

I know it’s Easy for Me To Say because I am a fan of 5SOS, but if you’re a COMPLETE MESS due to seasonal depression, you better Take My Hand, put aside your Emotions and listen to 5SOS5.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

