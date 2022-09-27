SGA Notes 09/26/22

By Chloe Salveson, Print Managing Editor
- Interim Associate Provost, Interim Chief Student Affairs Officer and Dean of Students Jean Griffin spoke with the senate regarding the approval of the strategic plan, experiential learning and collegiate health. Subjects including food, basic needs and housing insecurity issues.
- The Students’ Rights and Identity Committee met with Vice President of Risk Management Jeff Coleman to discuss the installation of cameras around the Xavier Yard.
You must log in to post a comment.