SGA Notes 10/24/22

By Chloe Salveson, Print Managing Editor
- Director of the Community Building Institute Liz Blume spoke with the Senate regarding Wasson Way’s extension through Xavier’s campus. The extension will tentatively begin construction next summer.
- The Academic Affairs Committee, led by Sen. Cheyenne Schick, is meeting with Senior Director of Auxiliary Services Bill Moran soon to discuss possibly including materials other than textbooks to the Day One Program.
- Sen. Murphy Penwell and Sen. Luke Grindinch resigned from the Senate. There are currently 10 Senate vacancies.
