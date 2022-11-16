Staff predictions

Spencer De Tenley: “Hope we make the tourney”

Charlie Gstalder: “I predict the teams going to win 13 games in conference and qualify for the tournament as an 11th seed where they will lose in the second round”

Chloe Salveson: “Uhh after we win the whole thing, the student section will flood the court and throw the basketball (rim? Backboard? Thingy?) into the Ohio River”

Ethan Nichols: “I fully expect Xavier to make it to final four this year. The era of Sean Miller has returned and merely being graced with his presence guarantees a win”

