Sensational shows set for Aronoff

By Katie Sanchez, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Broadway in Cincinnati announced the lineup for their 2023-2024 season of shows last Tuesday. These will be performed just a ten minute drive from campus at the Aronoff Center for the Arts.

The lineup for next season features eight highly-anticipated shows, including several productions coming to Cincinnati for the first time. The full list of productions consists of: MJ: The Musical, Girl From the North Country, Disney’s Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice, Peter Pan, Six and Clue.

Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org



Hit musicals Six, Aladdin and Mrs. Doubtfire are three of eight shows announced by Broadway in Cincinnati to be performed in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center during its 2023-24 season. Season tickets are on sale now.

MJ: The Musical (Sept. 5-17, 2023) kicks off the 2023-2024 season with a jukebox musical depicting music legend Michael Jackson’s career and the creation of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Featuring more than 25 of Jackson’s biggest hits, this show is hitting the Aronoff stage on its first American tour after winning four Tony Awards last year.

Girl from the North Country (Oct. 17-29, 2023) follows up MJ with another jukebox musical, this time featuring musician Bob Dylan. This musical, set in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934, uses 19 songs from the singer-songwriter to tell the story of a struggling family running a guesthouse in the grips of the Great Depression. Originally opening on Broadway just one week before Broadway theaters were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl from the North Country is joining MJ on a list of long-awaited shows to hit the American tour circuit.

Disney’s Aladdin (Nov. 14-19, 2023), one of the most anticipated performances of the season, brings the familiar Disney hit to the stage with songs from the movie performed alongside songs unique to the stage version. Aladdin will bring a whole new world to the Aronoff stage for just one week this November on its 36-city 2023 U.S. and Canada tour.

Photo courtesy of flickr.com

Mrs. Doubtfire (Jan. 16-28, 2024) will kick off the new year with another new show to Aronoff audiences. Based on the classic 1993 film starring Robin Williams, this musical tells the story of a divorced father who dresses up as a housekeeper in order to interact with his children.

Photo courtesy of flickr.com

Beetlejuice (March 12-24, 2024), based on the cult classic 1988 film of the same name, is a fantasy horror comedy detailing the efforts of ghosts attempting to haunt their former home with the help of a devious demon. Beetlejuice will haunt the Aronoff stages for the first time next spring.

Peter Pan (March 12-24, 2024) will bring this soaring family favorite back to Cincinnati. Based on J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play and popularized by Disney’s 1953 film adaptation, this timeless story will enchant audiences young and old.

Six (April 23-May 5, 2024), one of the hottest and most popular new musicals of the past decade, will have theatre fans fighting to see this Tony Award-winning pop rock musical. Six tells the story of King Henry VIII’s six wives through a rock concert in which each queen tells her own story by way of pop ballad in a show that continues to captivate global audiences.

Clue (May 14-19, 2024) will finish out the 2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati season with a performance based on the classic family board game of the same name. This innovative and interactive musical allows the audience to influence the outcome of the show. For one week only, Cincinnatians can see which of the 216 possible endings of Clue they will watch play out on the Aronoff stage.

Season tickets for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati season are on sale now with single ticket on-sale dates to be announced soon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

