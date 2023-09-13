September 11th, 2023 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

By Justice Dickey, Staff Writer
- LGBTQ+ Alliance presented to the SGA Senate, with the goal of being recognized as a University Affiliated Organization.
- Ivy Banks, the Vice President of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, highlighted the increase in legislation at the state level that could be harmful to the inclusivity programs on campus if bills begin to include private institutions in their restrictions.
- Sen. Coniah Zoogah has been working on designing a mural that will go on the side of the mail center near Flynn Hall.
