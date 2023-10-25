N’Spiring More Wins SGA Executive Election

Jebsen and Delumpa will be sworn in next semester

By Jackson Hare, Campus News Editor

Tonight, Nick Jebsen and Noelle Delumpa were elected as the Student Government Association’s (SGA) next President and Vice President, respectively. They will be sworn in at the beginning of next semester.

1,302 students casted their votes to choose the next SGA Executives today between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jebsen and Delumpa look forward to getting started in their new roles.

“We’re super excited to start connecting already with the administration. I’m happy with the timing of the election — that we have this opportunity leading up to when our term starts that we’ll get to start reaching out to administration and developing those connections beforehand, so that day one we can be up and running. Excitement is an understatement,” Jebsen said.

“We know there’s a lot to be done, but we’re excited to take those initial steps,” Delumpa added.

With reference to voter turnout and the attendance at the SGA Executive Debate yesterday hosted by Xavier’s Board of Elections, Jebsen was impressed by the amount of student engagement.

“When the Board of Elections called us (to say) that there were over 1300… I didn’t personally expect that. I don’t think anyone did,” he said.

“We hope that this continues in future years and future tickets that run that they replicate and exceed the voting turnout that we got,” he added.

Additionally, Jebsen and Delumpa expressed their gratitude to opposing candidates Kayla Ross and Ethan Nichols.

“I can’t thank them enough for the spirited campaign that they had and the student engagement that they promoted,” Jebsen said.

“Both of them ran an outstanding race, and I think it cumulatively made us both harder workers and more well-driven. We’re so excited for what the future holds for both us and them,” he added.

Ross and Nichols commented on Jebsen and Delumpa being elected.

“We’re extremely excited for Nick and Noelle, and we are happy to have ran in a contested race this year. We wish them nothing but the best, and we hope to work with them to achieve their goals,” Ross and Nichols said.

Current SGA Vice President Aidan Poliseno commented on the voter turnout and offered her well wishes to the newly elected executives.

“As the current executives, we were extremely excited to see an increase in voter turnout and a competitive ticket. I wish the best of luck to the future executives and hope that they are able to accomplish everything they set out to do,” Poliseno said.

