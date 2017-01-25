Fighting Winter Blues Making The Most of Winter in College

By: Carly Mulert ~Staff Writer~

January can be less exciting than the other months, and sometimes it feels like there is nothing to do. Well, worry not! The following are some fun activities to do this month around the Cincinnati area.

The weather may not be ideal for snow sports, but Perfect North in Lawrenceburg, Indiana is open for business. It’s a 45 minute drive from here and you can ski, snowboard or tube. They have discounted group rates, so grab some friends and have a good time.

If you are a fan of theater, a lot of great shows are coming to the Aronoff Center. The Little Mermaid is playing until the end of the month followed by the first national tour of Something Rotten!, which is a musical within a musical.

Tomorrow, SAC is hosting a Late Night Snack with Piada from 9-10 p.m. in Gallagher. Stop by to get some tasty Italian food and lift your winter blues. Plus, free food always tastes better.

There are some great concerts coming up as well. Garth Brooks will be playing at the US Bank Arena Friday through Sunday. Then on Tuesday, the Lumineers will be at the US Bank Arena with Andrew Bird and Margaret Glaspy.

On Friday, We Olive and Wine Bar is hosting a Ladies Night Out for those that are 21 or older. Located on East Sixth Street, they are offering light appetizers, wine, chocolate, drink specials, live music, chair massages and more. Grab your girl friends and head out for a night of wine and pampering.

Rhinegeist Brewery is hosting the Garage Brewed Motorcycle Show this Saturday from noon to midnight. It will include a showcase of handcrafted motorcycles, various vendors, a taco bar from Gomez and local food trucks.

If you’re crafty or like to make things, the library is hosting the very first Maker Monday this Monday in the MakerSpace on the first floor. Stop in any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make something out of duct tape – whether it’s a wallet, bag, phone cover or anything else you can think of!

The big event happening tomorrow is the Crosstown Shootout between Xavier and UC. The big game will be played at the Fifth Third Arena on UC campus. If you didn’t manage to score tickets to the game, there will be a viewing party in the GSC Atrium.