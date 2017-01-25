Breaking News
Features

Cat Man

Posted by Leave a comment
Filed Under  , ,

By: Cornelius Thruster ~Guest Writer~

1

It’s a mutiny. To call it anything else would be to kid myself. And I am not one to kid. Nixon is in charge again. It’s a moment I’ve dreaded for decades. He left the premises years ago when he saw me eating dinner before him. Since then, a few weeks out of the year, I find a crumpled up envelope on my floor, pawmarks on the crease, and my name scrawled crudely on the back. The return address is cut out of old magazines. How does he do that? He has no hands. That’s what makes him terrifying. Now my nightmares have come true. I fear the situation can only get worse from here…

To be continued

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
%d bloggers like this: