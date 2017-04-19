Appreciating Mass

By: Katie Wagner ~Guest Writer~

During Easter break, I traveled to Northern Illinois to see my family for a much-needed visit. I caught up with family, visited friends and had a little down time. Depending on personal practices, someone else may have gone to Mass or an Easter egg hunt, or it could be just another day. For my family, it is a day of appreciation and reflection on religion by attending Easter Mass, along with preparing a traditional Easter dinner. Though I do not consider myself to be a religious person, attending an Easter Sunday Mass with my family is something that has always brought us closer.