Not-too-spooky movies to get you into the Halloween spirit

Photo courtesy of Disney Movies
- Halloweentown: This late 90s “Disney Channel Original Movie” follows a quirky teenage witch as she saves a town full of supernatural beings. This flick is totally tame while still giving you a Halloween kick and major nostalgia vibes.
- Donnie Darko: This cult classic takes place throughout the entire month of October, with its mind-blowing twists happening right around Halloween. It’s not your classic Halloween film, but it will leave you feeling a little uneasy without being totally spooked.
- Psycho: Take a turn for a true classic that’s old enough to not give you too much of a scare. The film follows a woman who mysteriously skips town and stays at the infamous Bates Motel, which is run by a suspicious man. If you like this, be sure to check out the show on Netflix named after the same creepy inn.
- Coraline: The animation in this movie should be enough to make you want to snuggle up with some popcorn. Though it’s a family movie, Coraline definitely provides some spookiness with its strange button-eyed characters and eerie alternate-universe plot-line.
- Scream: Another classic, but this time in color. This 1996 slasher has a few jump-scares, but overall it’s a dark comedy that satirizes the cliches of horror films in a way that makes it wonderfully self-aware, and even funny.
- Nightmare Before Christmas: Is it a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie? Halloween, duh. Take a trip down memory lane with the iconic Jack Skellington as he sings spooky songs and goes up against your favorite boogieman.
- Hocus Pocus: A somewhat comedic tale about three evil witches who come back to life one Halloween night on the hunt to find a child to sacrifice for their own immortality.
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: Nothing quite screams classic Halloween like this 1949 animated Disney short. Complete with a Headless Horseman, this oldie-but-a-goldie is sure to get you feeling spooked up.
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: Take it back to 1996 and hang out with the Peanuts gang in this animated special that will make you feel like a kid again. 10. Twitches○ Nothing beats the iconic Tia and Tamera sisters turning into full-on witches. Watch them learn how to use their powers to save their kingdom in this early-20th century flick.
- You’re Next: For a modern slasher, this is your pick–though it’s not for the squeamish. It’s fresh, it’s fun and it’s full of suspense and jump scares. As definitely the scariest movie on this list (and the reason it’s at the bottom), it’s not for the faint of heart. But you’re in for a cool and refreshing twist from this indie horror film.
By: Hannah Paige Michels ~Campus News Editor~