The alternative Parents’ Weekend for your crazy family

Maybe you’ve outgrown Family Weekend or maybe you want to step away from the schedule of planned activities on campus. Show your family what it’s really like to live in the Queen City with activities for an alternative Family Weekend.

FRIDAY

5 – 9 p.m. Art After Dark: Flower Power at the Cincinnati Art Museum

Experience the pairing of fresh flowers with the museum’s permanent art collection for your perusal. The event and parking is free with live music, specialty cocktails, and food for purchase. Costumes inspired by the 60s and 70s are encouraged.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. City Flea in Washington Park

Head on over to OTR to check out the monthly outdoor flea market. Vendors sell everything ranging from local art to vintage clothes to handmade soaps. Food trucks also line the perimeter of the park so you can give your family a taste of Cincinnati.

Noon – 5 p.m. HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati has one of the best zoos in the country, and this event is perfect for those with a few youngsters in the family. With trick-or-treating and an illusion show, you and your family can experience a kid-friendly, spooky Halloween right here at the Cincinnati Zoo.

SUNDAY

Noon – 6 p.m. Art on Vine in Washington Park

Anyone who has explored Cincinnati knows that Washington Park is a hotspot for events. Check out more than 75 local artists displaying and selling their creations and handmade goods.

MISCELLANEOUS

Skyline Chili (290 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220)

Grab a late-night bowl of Cincinnati’s most famous dish at this classic location in Clifton. Located in a vibrant and retro part of town, you can show your family what all the fuss is about with some good ol’ Skyline Chili.

Terry’s Turf Club

Grab a bite to eat at a classic Cincy burger joint. Throw your peanut shells right on the floor as you talk to your family under the glow of neon signs covering the inside of this quirky spot. Plus, enjoy a killer meal.

Holtman’s Donuts

While you’re adventuring down in OTR, why not grab one of Cincy’s most coveted foods? Holtman’s donuts are made from scratch, come in a variety of flavors and are a Cincinnati food staple.

