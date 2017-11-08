Meet your SGA Senate candidates!

Photo courtesy of Xavier University | The Newswire breaks down the numerous SGA Senate candidates that students will vote for on November 15th. All candidates are listed in alphabetical order by their first name. Candidate photos and questionnaire responses have been provided courtesy of Xavier’s Student Government Association.

Amanda Borucki

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I’m interested in the role as a senator because I feel there is a voice behind the students that does not get expressed well enough on a day to day basis. I want students to feel comfortable coming to me, or any SGA member, to express his or her concerns, comments, or suggestions about this campus. Not only will this seat give me great political experience, but it will also give me a chance to get to know my peers and my Xavier community.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

If elected, this will be my second term as a senator. I have experience with working on projects and I’ve met many of the faculty and staff on this campus, so I already have a basic connection and understanding of how this campus flows. I have a passion for the Xavier community, and I want to express it through the work I know I can accomplish. I feel that my experience through the Philosophy, Politics and the Public program along with working on campaigns has given me a great chance to understand politics and working with others.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

If I were to change one thing about Xavier, it would be to make the community feel safer and more engaged on and around campus. While I know that XUPD has made great efforts in the past few months to alert students about various incidents in the surrounding area, but safety is still a concern to many students. I would encourage students to attend the already existing classes on self-defense and get explicit advertising for these classes, host a seminar, forum, or even tabling in GSC or Fenwick to hit key points on how to stay safe. I would include information about how to contact XUPD and Norwood PD in case of an emergency, where one could obtain simple self defense mechanisms like pepper spray, and signs to notice when another student is in danger.

Beth Root

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in being a voice for the students of Xavier. I want to represent the student body and help push initiatives with the best interests of the student body in mind. I want to be a voice for the student body and work to help get more students involved in not only the Xavier community, but as well as the Cincinnati community. I think it is important for the student body to be heard and for the student body to have representatives that will prioritize the needs of the students.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I am qualified for this position because I have experience being a good leader. During the summer of this year, I was involved with a political internship in which I was an organizer, researcher and right-hand for representative Leland in Columbus, Ohio. I have also been an intern for the Greg Landsman campaign where I have helped with communication and publicity. With these experiences that I have acquired, I have gained skills that will allow me to better represent the Xavier community.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

If I could change one thing about Xavier, I would push the Cafeteria to make more vegetarian and vegan-friendly options in the Cafeteria. I think the café doesn’t offer enough of these options and some of the vegetarian or vegan students I’ve talked to have had to go to the dietary needs section to find something they would like to eat. I would work with the café to find vegan and vegetarian-friendly alternatives to what is being served in the main line for these students. I think we could also push for a healthier main line options for students who are vegetarian or not. We could also work with the Sustainability Club to push for a Meatless Monday initiative in the café once a month in the main line, so we consume less meat as a university.

Blair McKee

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in serving as a Senator for Xavier University’s Student Government because I would like to have a significant influence on the events and programs that impact the student body. I want to help Xavier clubs and organizations build coalitions in such a way that will make sustainable change to progress students’ everyday lives, and is inclusive of all those that come in contact with the Xavier community.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I am qualified for this position due to the sets of experiences that I have chosen to partake in my first three semesters at Xavier University. I have upheld leadership positions that have challenged me to think critically, act intelligently, and to be consistently aware of other diverse groups that are present on this campus. A host of these experiences are: an active member of L.E.A.D., board member of RSA, Legislative Vice President of BSA, and Resident Assistant in Kuhlman Hall.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

One of the main ways in which I want to affect change in a positive direction is through increasing more conversations, and raising awareness through the development of open environment events focused on mental health. Moreover, addressing issues which the majority of college students at Xavier struggle with; while striving to perform at a high functioning level. For instance, sleep deprivation, post-graduation anxiety, cultural disparities, lack of self-awareness, and mere academic survival. I will pursue addressing these issues by hosting collaborative events between SGA, McGrath Health & Wellness Center, Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI), Student Health Education Leaders (SHEL), Charging Health, Attitudes, and Action to Recreate Girls (CHAARG), and Xavier Student Wellness Advocacy Group (SWAG).

Brennan Kizer Ball

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in serving on Xavier’s senate in order to be an innovative and progressive voice for positive change on Xavier’s campus. I want to be on the front lines of decision making for our University in a pivotal time of social justice advocacy and change. I want to be an active influence in the shaping of our University and I think I have what it takes to help make Xavier into an institution truly for and with others.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I am easily approachable and an active personality on Xavier’s campus. I am an active listener and vow to bring the concerns of all students to the table. I am also currently involved on campus as a member of Xavier’s Community Engaged Fellowship, Vice-President of Xavier’s improv comedy troupe: Don’t Tell Anna, and a mentor in Xavier’s Smooth-Transitions Program. These diverse extra-curricular activities have helped shape me into a compassionate, light-hearted and confident: advocate, intellectual, charismatic leader and hopefully, future Xavier SGA Senator.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would change the environment of Xavier’s academic spaces. I would strive for improvement in making Xavier’s classrooms a space where women, students of color, students identifying on the LGBTIA+ spectrum, and students of ethnic, cultural, and religious minorities on campus feel more comfortable in sharing their thoughts and opinions. I would attempt this by working closely with the Center for Diversity and Inclusion in making more spaces for students with these identities to have a greater voice and impact on our campus.

Brianna Ledsome

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in running for Senate because the need for passionate, driven individuals who want to see Xavier change for the better is palpable. There will never be positive change until every students voice is empowered, and I wish to be a tool for students to connect to the administration.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I feel I am qualified to serve as a student senator because of my involvement on campus. I do my best to play an active role in several justice oriented programs like Alternative Breaks, and Common Ground. My role in politics, working for a city council candidate this election cycle, also leaves me wanting to see real legislative change for Xavier.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

As a person who has felt personally victimized by mental health services on Xavier’s campus, I want to see more allocation of funds, and better communication surrounding mental health on campus. I have already approached Jean Griffin, but I would continue contact with her and Dr. Baron to ensure change. I would also put pressure on the university to put money into mental health rather than development.

Ellen Rakowski

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am running for Senate because I want to act as a liaison between students and the administration. Voicing student concerns to those who can make changes on our campus. Further, I was to make Xavier a more transparent place, where student voices are being heard and administrative actions are being held accountable.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I have served on SGA for one and a half years and I believe I have been a consistent voice for students. As a leader, I look to continue to be a resource and voice for students who might not otherwise know how to make the changes they want to see at Xavier.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Our club budgeting process is lengthy and difficult, I want to work with Dustin Lewis and the Executives to help club leadership understand the process and expectations when receiving money from SGA.

Jacob Jensen

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in serving in the role of Senator because I want to serve the Xavier community. I want to represent the thoughts, beliefs, and opinions of my peers and bring them to the table where something can be done. I want to make the changes that are necessary. I am interested in being there for my classmates, and empowering their voice through my actions. I wish to leave a positive impact on Xavier in order to improve the experience for future students.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I have served in the role of Senator for two years, having been elected one year and appointed the other. My time on Senates has enabled me to establish meaningful relationships with administration and students, so should I be elected I could immediately continue the work I have already been doing, and making a meaningful impact.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

One thing I am currently working on and looking to continue working on is the issue of accessibility around campus. The issue was raised in the 2016 campaign period and has not been thoroughly addressed. The university just finished up having ADA representatives tour the university and issuing a report, that report will be key in making sure the university works for all students.

Julian Razo

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in the position of senator because I want to try and make positive change at Xavier University. Becoming a first year senator would give me the opportunity to strengthen my leadership skills, as well as bring my knowledge and initiative in order to improve our university.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

The qualities that prove that I am equip to serve as senator are that I try to be a positive force and I have a creative mind. I believe that these two attributes together will help fulfill my position as senator. I will be able to support and be open-minded throughout any adversity.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Diversity is a core value at Xavier; it is embedded in our Jesuit values. While we are open to discussing diversity on campus, I have noticed not enough action is being taken to ensure inclusion for students of different races, religions, and nationalities. Improvements could be made, for example, in the cafeteria. A variety of meals from different countries could open some students to a culture they have never experienced before. Changes such as these would benefit from the assistance of SAC, for instance an event could be hosted that allows students to try a variety of ethnic foods.

Katy Schuller

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

Being involved in the community around me has always been a priority of mine. Being on senate would allow me to not only to have a voice at Xavier, but allow me to represent my fellow classmates. Given this platform, I would have the opportunity to make a positive change on campus by being an advocate for issues that I believe need more attention on campus.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I believe I am qualified to serve on the senate because I carry a lot of passion for Xavier. I was an involved member of student government in high school, and was thus given the opportunity to better my home. I want to continue this work here at Xavier, my new home.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

If I could change one thing at Xavier, I would want to be able to make create a platform for first years to be able to get more involved. By allowing freshman to get more involved on campus by simply helping with events they’re interested in, the transition of making Xavier feel less like a school and more like a home has the potential to be a lot more comfortable. Part of an issue I’ve seen on campus is that joining most clubs comes with a lot of commitment. While that may be great for some students, I’ve seen many first years lack the confidence to join anything. Transitioning to college life is a huge change in itself, but doubling the time commitment of already difficult classes by joining a club you’re interested in, that carries the same time commitment, can be very intimidating to many students. My idea is to make the campus more inclusive and welcoming to those who want to be involved, yet struggle with the idea of having less time to do their homework. I would accomplish this by interacting with current established clubs and looking into creating a program to do so.

Kristin Pitt

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I want to be a part of a platform that contributes to being the voice of the student body. I feel that Senate deals with issues and the development of our college culture in an unbiased way that allows for people from all backgrounds to express themselves through events and proposals that are filtered through the Senate committees to determine what would represent our students best. I feel that there are still more improvements in the way of representing our college community and I want to be a part of the solution to find the best way to encourage a more inclusive, pro-active student body.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

The passion and experience that drove me to seek an office position in the Senate reflects my life goals: to be someone who can help people in the way of making sure they have the humane rights they deserve and that they are aware of our situations so that we can improve. This drive is what makes me qualified, because I have a strong desire to aide whoever I can towards a better situation and that they feel fulfilled in it. For example, I just recently went to D.C. for a conference over Immigration and Racism tied to Mass Incarceration. We discussed many issues surrounding these topics to become educated over the matter, so that we were prepared to lobby at Capital Hill for the rights of marginalized people. We also went to talk to the legislative aide of Senator Rob Portman to discuss the main issues and ask what they were doing on the matter to improve the situation.

I overall want to incorporate that experience during my potential time in SGA Senate, so that any issues or a desire to express themselves in a way that represents their own community I will be able to contribute to my best ability to do that for them.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would encourage more events and seminars over social justice issues to make students aware of our country’s problem. A plethora of people are affected because of the color of their skin, where they’re from, who they identify as, and so on. These people need to be heard and understood because not only does this affect the people in our country, but the many students in our school who are just like them. Marginalized. We have a diverse student body that come from several different backgrounds and societal environments. We need to educate and put more emphasis on informing students of social injustices; to make a difference in the way of their actions, so that they can take away what they’ve learned from here and create a voice for others who do not have one. I would want to approach my idea with getting a general feel for it through student surveys. A simple one that just shows me how much support this idea would have. Afterwards, depending upon the responses, I would reach out to any student clubs or organizations that would already be invested in any of the social issues their club is against (Ex. LBGTQ against homophobia). Another approach would be similar to the one before, but more in the aspect of raising awareness. Events that would be fun and educational for the students that would make them more aware about social injustices.

Basically, I would want our student organizations heavily involved in engaging their peers on this subject, because this is not only for the students who are underprivileged, it’s for everyone to understand.

Lauren Gierla

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested because I care about Xavier University and the students so much, and I want to fight to make this school the best place possible for them.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I have some experience on senate already. Also, my experience in Student Activities Council gives me a different insight into the way this campus runs.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would make Xavier more tolerant toward people of all races, religions, sexual orientations, and backgrounds.

Macey Windley

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

My decision to apply for the Senator position is deeply rooted in my future aspirations. Following my time at Xavier, my wish is to become an international lawyer and perform humanitarian work in third-world countries. Being a dedicated member of such a respected organization, involving the oversight of the university and the general direction of the Student Government Association, will allow me to gain a political perspective on certain matters and contribute to my communication and leadership experience as an undergraduate student and future lawyer.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

Past experiences that may be of value to the Student Government Association include my dedication to student government in high school. I was fortunate enough to hold the title of Class President my freshman through senior year and being in such a superior position allowed me to gain insight and experience on certain matters related to the student population, as well as problem-solving techniques for issues of higher importance. Leadership has always been my passion and in the process, I have been able to embody the meaning of diversity and allow myself the opportunity to explore my interests.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

If I could change one thing about Xavier, I would contribute to the revision of certain core classes. The Jesuit tradition is surely evident in the rigor of the university’s core curriculum and the concept of a more diverse educational background is seemingly positive to most outside prospects. However, the general courses and their structure have, to many students, been viewed as senseless and in other words, insignificant in contributing to their knowledge and future career aspirations as they seem to be taking time away from the focus of one’s major. In order to accomplish this goal, with increased support from the student body, I will bring this curriculum concern to the attention of the university and in turn, possibly alter the arrangement of these main courses.

Maryn McCarty

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

Through the process of running for SGA executives, I realized many problems that exist within our university and how much I want to try and fix them. Even though I did not win the election, I still want to be instrumental working to make our university a better one. I feel that I will still be able to make a positive impact on campus if elected to Senate. I want to make this campus more inclusive for those who do not conform to the gender binary, those who have a physical disability, and those who come from different ethnic backgrounds.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

Through my involvement and Vice Presidency of Xavier Students Against Sexual Assault and as a BRAVE Peer Educator, I have developed my facilitation skills and overall knowledge about difficult issues that go on within our campus. I am passionate about not only making this a safer campus for survivors of sexual assault, but for many students that deal with other issues such as mental health, racism and inclusivity.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

If I could change one thing about Xavier, I would want every student to take Intro to Gender and Diversity Studies. Some students here can get away with not taking a true diversity class in their time here at Xavier, and really everyone should take at least one class. From taking this class, I realized that it is a perfect glimpse into each of the seven “isms” (racism, sexism, classism, ect.) and would provide students with some brief knowledge/background of these topics and could be a great way to start the conversation about current issues affecting our world regarding these “isms”. The way I would accomplish this would be to meet with those who head the GDST department and then meet with Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Janice Walker to discuss what it would take to make this class a requirement.

Matt Miller

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

As someone who found an academic home and community here at Xavier, I’m pursuing this office to make sure that that environment will continue to exist, grow, and thrive for future Xavier students.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I have served as the Treasurer of Club Fencing for two years, been a member of the Xavier Pep Band for three years, and been a member of Pre-Law Society for two. This diversity of activities has put me in touch with a wide variety of fellow students and ideas, and I’m ready to bring those to the table as an SGA Senator. I have proven my leadership capabilities through achieving the Eagle Scout Award and through work in public policy involving prison sentencing and welfare reform.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

As a senator, I would like to establish a “homework hotline” for local Cincinnati high schools run by Xavier students. Essentially, any high school student having difficulties with homework would be able to call our XU Homework Hotline, and receive assistance from our tutoring department, which would be stocked with all textbooks (likely limited to science and math in the early stages) currently in use in Cincinnati high schools. A similar program already exists in Indiana, run by the Rose-Hulman Institute. This program helps the community and provides more on-campus work opportunities for our students. The program at Rose-Hulman is supported by a grant from Eli-Lily, whose previous CEO was a Xavier grad, potentially giving us a little extra pull when convincing them to expand the program to Ohio through us.

Robyn Arnould

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I want to be a SGA Senator because I want to represent the interests of Xavier students directly. Being a SGA senator would allow me the ability to be a conduit between the students and facility here at Xavier and accomplish things that are beneficial for both. Most of all, I want to be in a position that makes me better able to address the issues and concerns of Xavier students efficiently and in the most transparent way possible.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I am qualified to serve as a SGA Senator because I am highly organized and extremely passionate about making Xavier better whenever possible. This past year I have served as the external vice-president for the Xavier Mock Trial club. In this role I have found ways to ensure that I am accomplishing things in the most efficient way as possible and I plan to take this skill with me to the Student Government Association to implement my ideas on campus. Moreover, I am an active member in the Xavier Pre-Law society as well as volunteering in the Cincinnati community. My organization and dedication make me qualified to be a Senator in the Student Government Association.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I want to make Xavier more sustainable in unique ways that would still be beneficial to the Xavier community. To accomplish this, I would begin the process to equip all residence halls with water bottle fillers to encourage students to cut out plastic bottles. I would also want to begin a conversation with the people who run the Hoff Dining Commons to implement ways to decrease food waste here on campus. Another way to do this would promote ways to encourage students to carpool and decrease the amount of carbon emitted from campus. All of these would just be the beginning of what I plan to do on Senate to promote a better and more sustainable Xavier.

Ryan Kambich

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

SGA offers a unique opportunity to serve Xavier’s student body and to advocate for the good of the university public. As a Senator for the last year and a committee chair this past semester, I believe I have taken that opportunity to advance the public good in the capacities in which I have served. That said, I believe I have work yet to be done, advocating for issues surrounding academic life, sustainability at the university, and inclusion throughout our institution. I would be honored to serve for another year and

continue the work that I have started in my first term.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

In the past year, I have served as a Senator and the Chair of the Academic Affairs Committee for SGA. Additionally, I represent the students of the College of Arts and Sciences on the Board of Undergraduate Studies, an administrative committee which makes decisions regarding the academic curriculum at Xavier, and I am the secretary of the Pre Law Society. I believe I bring a wealth of organizational and public service experience along with an extensive institutional knowledge regarding the ins and outs of

Xavier and SGA which I can use to continue to be an effective Senator and student leader.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would like to expand institutional learning outcomes through greater emphasis on interdisciplinary programs of study. The most significant advantage a Jesuit and liberal arts education can offer is the opportunity to become a varied and well-rounded individual, citizen, and professional. Therefore, I would like to work with the Provost and the Deans of the three colleges to develop programs with a more interdisciplinary focus and a curriculum that transcends the traditional departmental structure. By

following the model of successful programs such as Economics, Sustainability, and Society, Land, Farming, and Community, and Philosophy, Politics, and the Public, I believe that Xavier can offer truly unique learning outcomes that will equip students to face the varied challenges presented in society and the modern economy.

Ryan Spolar

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to run for the office of SGA Executive. Through that experience I learned about many feasible initiatives that could be accomplished through the position of SGA. I want to serve not only the students of Xavier but work towards projects that I could accomplish in what would be my final year at Xavier. What I have been involved in thus far has not had the impact that a Senate position holds. Serving as a senator is a privilege and power that I very much respect as well as seek out with a full heart of passion.

Senate would ultimately be a new experience for me that would give me a new platform to reach most of the student body at Xavier.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

In the roles I have been in previously, whether it’s the Sites Committee on CAD Board or Community Development Coordinator for Manresa, some skills I have developed are empathy, teamwork, flexibility, and determination. If there is one thing that people could say about me it’s that I truly care about Xavier University and its students and I want to make a positive impact on our community. Through my last election I was on a ticket that carefully thought out perceived policy changes, and through losing, I realize that Senate can still be a vehicle used to foster those policy changes.

I want to make Xavier a better place and nothing shows that commitment more than trying again to get onto Senate. I am willing to put in longer hours and reconsider my ideas to fit the needs of Senate as well as the Xavier community. My past involvements are indicative of my strong work ethic.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would like to see more staffing and communication going towards mental health on Xavier’s campus. It’s an issue that effects all of us and we cannot become complacent when it comes to bettering out students’ abilities to improve their well-being. I believe the first step would be instituting a committee that puts on Mental Health Awareness Week. The committee would seat members from McGrath as well as Sycamore House and the folks from various clubs that strive for wellness such as Active Minds, the Psychology Club, & Jitters.

The committee would also advocate for better ways to spend money or put on programs to raise awareness throughout the year about outside resources for Xavier students. It is an issue close to my heart and one that I will fight tirelessly for to make sure my community is better equipped to talk about mental health honestly and better use its resources to aid in that discussion.

Sam Peters

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I want to create positive change within our university. Xavier has a lot of things to be proud of, but also a lot of things it needs to fix. Having previously served as a Senator on Student Government I’ve seen that we, as students, have the ability to fix those things. We can make Xavier a more inclusive, sustainable, and safe campus by educating the student body and creating new and improved programs. I wish to continue being a part of Xavier’s growth as a university.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

Currently serving as a Senator on the Off-Campus Affairs Committee and Treasurer of Xavier Democrats, I have experience being a leader on campus. Through my experience I’ve helped foster civic engagement among students by bringing in local political leaders and worked with members of the university administration to promote safety initiatives on campus. These activities have all worked to make Xavier a more inclusive, sustainable, and safe campus.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would work with the university to increase recycling on campus. Currently, the labeling of recycling receptacles is unclear and there are very few educational materials to tell students what can and can’t be recycled. By improving this signage across campus we can become a more sustainable university. It’s a small step toward creating the greenest possible campus but it takes something this simple to set in motion greater change.

Sa’Mone Ray

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

Serving as a senator this past year was a great experience for me. It challenged me to be more organized. It also helped me to get out of my comfort zone and talk to people more, how to socialize in different environments.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I already have a year of experience as a senator under my belt, along with the leadership experience I gained from student council in high school. I’ve been more involved on campus and it’s easier to do so since I live on campus now. I have learned to be more social and better my communication, organization, and leadership skills.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I am currently working on a personal senator project to create a space for people who have been victims of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. It is still in its beginning stages. Right now, I am doing as much research as possible on the “Women’s Center” from the past and different inclusive programs like this on other campuses.

Tyler Harmon

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in becoming a Senator because I want to give the student body its voice back. Too often, I find that my peers feel that SGA and the Administration don’t pay attention to what the student body says. Decisions don’t reflect what students want. As a Senator, I will listen to every student that has an opinion and fight for everyone regardless of their views or beliefs. The Senate needs to be more transparent and students should be encouraged to bring their ideas to the Senate floor. I will be that Senator that brings everyone’s ideas forward.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I understand the value of government and the importance of civic participation. At Xavier, I want to participate in our local government and govern in a manner that benefits everyone. It’s important to listen to everyone and find solutions to problems that benefit everyone. I listen well and will bring all viewpoints to the table to find the best solutions. As a hardworking, dedicated, and smart member of the student body, I will make sure that everyone’s voice is heard. I won’t back down from the hard challenges and make sure that every student has a say in what SGA does.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would make it easier for students to address the Administration about their concerns around campus and bring new ideas to the table. As SGA already mildly interacts with the Administration, this dialogue can be and should be expanded. Students should be able to talk to Xavier’s President and other leaders about what they want to see on campus. It shouldn’t come just from SGA; the students speaking for themselves is much more valuable than being a representative. I would accomplish this by offering more meetings and opportunities for students to meet with the President and other leaders. Open forums or even small lunch meetings should be available so that real student concerns can be heard. Also, I would make the agenda of SGA more open to the public: students should know what items will be discussed and what important topics and projects the Senators and Executives are discussing. Transparency is important and needs to be expanded.

Valiant Freeman

Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I chose to attend Xavier University for a definite reason. There is a quality or aspect that is present, among campus that resonates with each one of us, like the community atmosphere or the Jesuit values that this school was based upon. Yet, I’ve began to notice a certain shift within the values and spirit of our beloved university. I, as Xavier Students, feel it is our duty to do all that we can to ensure we paint the school in a positive light. I want to run for Senate, in order for my voice to be continuously heard throughout the various policies, I desire to put into place, and the formulation of an improved Xavier University.

What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

Being the co-president for Habitat for Humanity, along with being a member of the Student Activities Council and a Student Government Association Senator, I’ve learned how to perceive what the student body needs, in a manner that is good for every person at this university. These experiences have allowed me to grow as a leader and become more aware of the issues that affect Xavier students and staff. These roles I serve aren’t to boost my resume or give off a feeling of entitlement, but it shows how passionate I am toward ensuring every member of our Xavier family is looked after and treated with respect.

If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

The one major area that affects our entire institution is the issue of diversity and inclusivity. Being diverse at a Jesuit university should be an easily obtainable goal, yet we shy away from the topic because we, as a whole community, can’t seem to picture what it looks like to be diverse at Xavier University. I seek to help formulate an image that we can look upon and strive towards.

In order for this goal of true diversity to come to fruition, I am going to begin setting up meetings with the administrator staff members of the Center for Diversity & Inclusion, along with the Office of Student Involvement. I desire to have these two departments begin collaborating more amongst their respective organizations. These new found meetings and events will allow for our community to be informed and educated, yet still have a good time. The most important part of this collaboration effort is to find an answer to the question: What does it mean to be diverse at Xavier University?

This post was assembled by Online Editor Trever McKenzie.