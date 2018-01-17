Features Extras – 1/17/18

Word Search

activism

King

Marian

rights

racism

discrimination

parade

civil

dream

equality

injustice

boycott

prejudice

integration

politics

Sudoku

Horoscopes

Aries: Eat an orange peel for good luck on your lottery scratch-offs.

Taurus: Hot flirting tip: Ask for their email and strictly send them chain mail.

Gemini: Snow problem that another day off school couldn’t solve for you!

Cancer: A tragedy has occured! Your lips are chapped and bleeding, but your lip balm is missing.

Leo: For once, the imaginary situation you created in your head will happen this Friday afternoon.

Virgo: The stars are craving some pizza, so please send some to the Newswire room for good fortune.

Libra: You’ve had a good run, but it’s time to come clean about your chronic tardiness.

Scorpio: Nobody understands your frustration about the lack of club sandwiches at club day.

Sagittarius: Screw the North Star! Look toward GSC’s blue light to guide you home from Dana’s.

Capricorn: Today is a good day to not be productive in any way.

Aquarius: You will be blocked on Twitter by Mila Kunis for using the incorrect version of your/you’re.

Pisces: Go to the library and learn something that will leave you awestruck, like where the library is.

This post was assembled by Features Editor Monica Schweiger.