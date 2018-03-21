Singers’ spring show a ‘Sell-out!’

Xavier Singers catered to the masses on March 17 with their show “Sell-Out!”, a performance featuring a mix of songs used in television and radio advertisements.

The members could be described as creative and versatile in their performances. With songs ranging from “The Entertainer” by Billy Joel to “Dead and Gone” by T.I. featuring Justin Timberlake, the group showed all-around talent and the ability to capture the attention of the audience.

Members could be seen singing, dancing, rapping and playing instruments as well as impersonating artists and skateboarding across stage at various points in the show.

Sophomore Isabella Sheanshang was a particular powerhouse of the group. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that she never left the stage since I could always find her somewhere, be it behind the mic, dancing with a group or playing bass.

She and first-year Tyler Gilkey, as well as many other group acts in the show, exuded chemistry in their duet of “Dream On” by Aerosmith.

The number took the crowd by storm. Gilkey’s soaring vocals made jaws visually drop. Sophomore Jerod Hirner also left the crowd stunned with his spot-on impression of Elvis Presley’s “A Little Less Conversation.”

If nothing else, Xavier Singers appeared to be passionate about putting on a true show for their audience. The details implemented by Singers are what cemented their status as performers.

Nonetheless, there were a few challenges, one of which was the lack of lyric memorization. This mishap might have flown over the audience’s heads, but a lyrical stickler like me noticed.

However, I’ll give those vocalists the benefit of the doubt and assume they were simply nervous and overwhelmed by both the crowd and the need to recall everything they have learned throughout the past three months. Singers also seemed to have a slight problem with volume.

While they might not have had as much control over how loud the band played over the vocalist or how the soundboard was run, the group stepped up where they could to better their show by projecting their voices and playing instruments softer when necessary.

Despite any stumbles, the audience couldn’t get enough of Xavier Singers, and the interactions with the audience only added to the already existing energy.

Some audience members chose to sing along, and a particular group of students all but exploded with adoration for senior and choreographer Serena Amlie.

This adoration was soon adopted by the rest of the crowd when Amlie joined senior and president Brian Long on stage for a final duet and dance to the song “Tears In Heaven” by Eric Clapton.

All in all, if Xavier Singers continue to advertise talent, versatility and a passion for performance, then the student body will keep buying.

