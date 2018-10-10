Trever McKenzie

Autumn Oddities

In one sentence, the weirdest part of these students’ breaks

Aiden.jpg“Basically, there was a two-day spree of murders back to back, same guy, same gun.”
Aiden Krueger
First-year history major

 

 

 

Zachary.jpeg

“We drove to a haunted road and explored a supposedly haunted graveyard.”
Zachary Moseley
First-year political science major

 

 

 

Annabel.jpeg

“I was out in the woods cutting down trees, as one does, and a spider crawls into my ear, so I took my gloved hand to reach into my ear to remove the spider and during that activity I got poison ivy all over from my fingers onto my ear and the whole left side of my face.”
Annabel Gremore
Sophomore art major, graphic design concentration

Jennie.jpeg

“…Going to a bookstore that had 34 book rooms in Columbus.”
Jennie Prial
Sophomore biology major

 

 

 

 

Liz Zalla.jpeg“I met Xavier’s last quarterback at a restaurant… and I gave him a super awkward high-five.”
Liz Zalla
Senior communication studies major

 

 

 

 

 

By: Maddy Goodman | Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s