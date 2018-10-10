Student Government Association Meeting Recap – 10/1/18 and 10/8/18

Bench swings to come to campus, questions for expanding food options, concerns for larger undergraduate class

• Wooden bench swings are coming to various locations around campus in the coming months. They have recently been approved by Physical Plant, who will cover maintenance. These wooden swings will be temporary until more durable, industrial swings are approved for overall student use and funds are obtained. Locations are yet to be finalized but could potentially be on the Upper Fenwick Yard, Xavier Yard and Dana Avenue green space.

• SGA Executive Board also discussed more food options that are cheaper and have more variety. Their main concern is that many of the on-campus food options’ prices are competitively similar to those off campus.

• SGA’s Executive Board have talked with the Board of Trustees about how Xavier is to accommodate for a student population of 5,000 in the coming years. There are concerns about how certain buildings that are used to having a smaller population of students will adjust to larger numbers in the future.

• Immersive learning is still being defined with regard to what qualifies as field work. It is leaning toward involvement in communities with programs such as Alternative Breaks and other community outreach programs. This is the latest among potential definitions for the Immersive Learning.

This post was assembled by Campus News Editor Heather Gast.