Police Notes & Week in Review – 10/10/2018

Police Notes

Sept. 25, 6:16 p.m. — Xavier Police responded to an officer needing assistance call on Allison Street in Norwood. The officer was fighting with a subject. The subject was in custody and all was OK upon arrival.

Sept. 19, 3:55 p.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire, Residence Life and Physical Plant responded to Brockman Hall for a fire alarm. An investigation revealed that steam from a rice cooker activated the alarm. The system was reset.

Sept. 28, 5:42 p.m. — An intoxicated non-student loitering outside the mail center was issued a criminal trespassing warning and was cited for disorderly conduct.

Sept. 28, 8:01 p.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life investigated a dispute between several students and one non-student in Husman Hall. The non-student was cited for disorderly conduct, and Residence Life will follow up with the students involved.

Sept. 29, 3:42 a.m. — Xavier Police, Residence Life, and Cincinnati Fire responded to the Village Apartments for a report of an underage intoxicated student. Cincinnati Fire gave the OK for the student to remain in their friend’s room for the remainder of the night. Residence life will follow up. A fictitious ID e was also confiscated.

Sept. 30, 12:23 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police with a foot chase on Williams Avenue. The subject running was apprehended, identified as a student and arrested by Norwood Police for underage consumption and obstruction of official business.

Oct. 2, 2:30 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search at a student residence on the 1400 block of Dana Avenue. A small amount of drug paraphernalia and five fictitious ID were confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Oct. 3, 8:44 a.m. — Xavier Police and Physical Plant responded to Gallagher Student Center for a report of a power outage and a person trapped in the elevator. The power outage was caused by a contractor inadvertently sawing through a utility line on the ground floor. Power was quickly restored and the person trapped in the elevator was released.

Note of the Week

“Village Drunk”

Sept. 27, 2:07 a.m. — Xavier Police responded to the Village Apartments due to an unknown subject inside a student’s living room. An investigation determined that an intoxicated student wandered into the wrong apartment when arriving home. Residence Life was notified.

Week in Review

Legos, beloved by children and bemoaned by feet everywhere, were used to construct a custom wheelchair for a turtle at the Maryland Zoo. The turtle suffered multiple fractures to its shell and will utilize the brightly colored contraption while it heals (Sept. 28).

The name of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island will finally be spelled correctly, 50 years after its construction. Previously, its name was spelled with only one z instead of two. The correction will be made to 96 different signs in the area (Oct. 3).

A Louisiana man recently returned a library book 84 years after it was due. The man’s mother originally checked out the book, a poetry collection entitled Spoon River Anthology, in April of 1934. No fines were assessed (Oct. 8).

Kim Jong Un expressed interest in having Pope Francis visit his officially atheist country. He spoke about the potential visit during a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-In. Though Moon did not comment on the likelihood of that visit happening, he did say he would mention the invitation when he visits the Vatican (Oct. 9).

