Shows to include on your upcoming watch list

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans were in for a sneak peek when HBO premiered its surprise 2019 lineup trailer featuring clips from a variety of its shows. During these lineup trailers, there are some new GoT clips to note: Jon and Sansa hugging and the first meeting of Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen, during which Sansa says, “Winterfell is yours, Your Grace.” The official trailer for the six-episode season launched HBO’s #ForTheThrone campaign, showcasing flashbacks of some of the show’s most memorable scenes. A more mysterious and atmospheric trailer released January 13 featured repeat footage from season seven. In the trailer, we follow Jon Snow, Arya Stark and Sansa Stark through the crypts under Winterfell as they happen upon statues of themselves. An icy fog covers a fallen feather and begins feeding into the catacombs, crawling closer to the three characters. Though this trailer shows nothing fans haven’t already seen, it does reveal the anticipated release date of the final season as Apr. 14, 2019.

Stranger Things

“Starcourt Mall has it all.” This is when fans of the 80’s-themed Syfy show got a taste of what Stranger Things season three has in store. The teaser trailer plays as a commercial for the new facility coming to Hawkins, Indiana and even features the beloved Steve Harrington serving ice cream in the food court. The release date for the third season dropped on New Year’s Day through another minute-long teaser featuring glitching footage of the ball dropping in Times Square ringing in the year 1985, snippets of green code flashing in between news coverage. A few things stick out, such as the zoom-in on the phrase “SilverCatFeed,” the voice of Mike Wheeler shouting “Eleven!” during the ominous countdown to midnight and the footage eerily starting to turn upside down. Overlaid with cheery 8-bit music, we are told that “One summer can change everything” before revealing the date: July 4, 1985. This teaser trailer was paired with an Instagram post from StrangerThingsTV showing Mike and Eleven holding hands as fireworks illuminate the sky, a carnival in the distance and parts of a demogorgon in the foreground.

Broad City

Comedy Central’s Broad City returns for its final season tomorrow. With four seasons in the books, the trailer for the fifth season is a compilation of past episodes that only features scenes of Abbi and Ilana screaming and running, which are briefly interrupted by the duo smoking cannabis on a New York street. The characters barge into a modern office space, out of breath, to directly tell the camera that the show premieres Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. and that the final season is “so good.”

